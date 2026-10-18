Kentucky football is now atop the SEC standings after a 4-1 conference start

Kentucky fans may not believe their eyes when they read this, but it's true. After their win at Oklahoma, which was full of huge plays by the defense in crunch time, the Wildcats now move to 4-1 in the SEC and are tied for 1st place in the SEC standings, right there with Georgia, who also has a lone loss after they fell to Auburn 27-24.

Yes, you read that right. Same with Kentucky's playoff hopes remaining alive after the win. Now, Kwntucky is 6-1 on the season and 4-1 in the conference and have not lost since their week 2 collapse against Alabama and have even notched two top 10 wins. The fight and grit with this team has gotten them far this season and now, their postseason hopes are alive. Kentucky fought hard for many seasons over the years just to become bowl eligible. It took Kentucky seven games to officially be eligible for a bowl game.

SEC Standings | SEC

Last week, after their win over LSU, the Wildcats cracked a number of College Football Playoff projections at the 11 and 12 seeds in most mocks. Now, every game is crucial if Kentucky wants to keep those hopes alive. A 10-2 season could get them in, but go 11-1, and that's something for a much deeper conversion that can be for another day. For now, Kentucky is taking it one game at a time, as they should, with how much one game can swing things at this stage in the season. Kentucky now sits at 6-1 with games against Florida, Missouri, Vandy, Louisville, and Tennessee left. The opportunity is there for a very, very special year.

Oct 17, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive lineman Mi'quise Humphrey-Grace (90) celebrates with Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Castell (5) during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their win over Oklahoma, Kentucky leaned on the defense to get some big stops and that's exactly what they did. There were three massive sequences in the game. The first was a Ty Bryant interception in the final minutes of the third quarter that led to a Willie Rodriguez touchdown to go up 14-13 heading into the fourth. Then, it was a Jordan Castell pick six that put Kentucky up 21-13 in the final minutes of regulation before another takeaway by Bryant that iced the win for the Wildcats.

Now, Kentucky's very hot and historic start to the season has them atop the SEC, a sentence no one except for Will Stein imagined to see in his first year in Lexington.

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