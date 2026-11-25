The Kentucky Wildcats were faced with 4-8 and 5-7 seasons at the end of the Mark Stoops era. In year one of Will Stein era, the first-year had Kentucky in the playoff picture after a 7-1 start. But since the bye week, the Wildcats have lost three-straight and could finish the season 7-5 if things go bad against Louisville.

After their most-recent loss to Missouri, Stein was asked if he viewed the season as a success regardless of what happens this weekend against the Cardinals. Stein says yes, but also acknowledges he has a standard of winning.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein celebrates an interception during the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodoresat Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yes, 100%. But like I said when I got the job, I expect to win every single game and when we don’t win I get pissed," Stein said. “People should be pissed. Our fans should be pissed.”

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Now, heading into Saturday's regular season finale, Stein expects a 'rowdy' crowd in a game that the head coach himself knows isn't just another game. As a former Louisville player but lifelong Kentucky fan, Stein knows all about the magnitude of this one.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks at notes during the second quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The expectation (on Saturday) is the rowdiest crowd in the history of Kentucky football again. Why wouldn’t it be? We’re playing Louisville at home,” Stein said after the loss to Missouri. “Like, come out, come support these guys who freaking love our fans. Our fans love our players, and it’s time to go finish the season the right way."

"Winning your rivalry game is of the utmost importance every single year and we’ll always think of it that way. It’s not just another game, it’s the game of the year."

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