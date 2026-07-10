Kentucky football's 2026 schedule is ranked as one of the toughest in the country

There is a lot of buzz around Kentucky football with Will Stein set to begin his first season as a head coach, a new era beginning in Lexington following a decade-long tenure of Mark Stoops at the helm. But, with that buzz comes reality, and that means wins and losses. It won't be easy in Stein's first season, thanks to a very, very tough schedule.

Just how tough is it? ESPN recently ranked the hardest schedules in college football next season and Kentucky is actually #4 on the list, with Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas as the only schools in the entire country with a harder schedule. When you take a look at who Kentucky has coming, it's no question just how tough it really is. On top of facing Alabama early in the season in week 2, the Wildcats will face eight teams projected to begin the season among the top 25.

Kenny Minchey | UK Athletics

Kentucky's projected-to-be ranked opponents for the upcoming season include Alabama, Texas A&M, South Carolina, LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Florida. It's going to be a tough hill to climb, but that was expected when it was first announced that the SEC was moving to a nine-game conference schedule. For Will Stein, he's not backing down from the challenge. He has said every time he's been asked about the difficult schedule that he's not scared, Stein knew what he signed up for when he took the Kentucky job.

Dec 3, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head football coach Will Stein speaks during his introductory press conference at Nutter Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For year one, fans are going to be excited to see the new juice that the Will Stein era brings as they aim to climb the ranks within the SEC -- and nationally. As for the record, 6-6 would be the safest bet right now, with a possible 7-5 outcome, or even 8-4. If Kentucky can string together a few extra upsets, fans should certainly be happy, even though that record beside the name might not look as pretty. The Wildcats have an absolute gauntlet waiting for them and it starts with Alabama in week 2. If they can somehow upset the Tide, in Kroger Field, the expectations would turn wild for this team. That's a big if, but it's all about taking it one game at a time, especially with the grueling schedule they will have.

Will Stein isn't backing down, nor is his team. They're welcoming the challenge. The Wildcats know you're not going to climb the ranks without facing major challenges. It all begins on Sept. 5 when Kentucky takes the field and kicks the season off.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.