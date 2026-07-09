One of Kentucky's top 2027 targets could reclassify to play in college next season

Kentucky has casted a wide net in the 2027 class with a number of guys clearly on their list of priorities. One of those could be set to reclassify into the 2026 class and play college basketball next season. According to 247 Sports' Travis Branham, the top-ranked prospect in 2027, Marcus Spears Jr., has some growing reclassification buzz surrounding him.

That is a very interesting development because if Spears does in fact reclass, where Kentucky would stand becomes tricky. Right now, there is a lot of Texas buzz surrounding him that would still remain if he does reclass, but Kentucky sure isn't going to back down. Along with Kentucky and Texas, others such as Arkansas, Arizona and LSU have all been recruiting Spears the most. It sounds like Kentucky is pursuing a 15th and final roster spot, and their pursuit would take an interesting turn if Spears does reclass.

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Branham, Texas is seen as the current leader ahead of the first live period of July beginning on Thursday, as coaches are able to watch their targets in-person. Speaking of that, Kentucky was able to watch Spears a few weeks ago at the TABC Showcase. We'll see how this plays out for Kentucky, but it certainly is interesting given the fact that they are leaving the door open for a final addition to the roster, but "only if we find the right person," Pope said in an interview with KSR on Wednesday. They certainly wouldn't turn down Spears if he were to say yes.

Kentucky coach Mark Pope works the sideline against Florida during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky has clearly made him a priority, but they have some stiff competition with Texas, LSU and even Arkansas also in hot pursuit. But what could Spears bring to Lexington as a player? Here's a scouting report from 247 Sports' Adam Finkelstein.

"Spears is a lefty forward loaded with versatile long-term tools. He’s mobile, runs the floor well, and has effortless athleticism. While he’s a bouncy finisher around the rim, he also has budding skill with soft natural hands, touch, and developing floor-spacing potential as a shooter. He can put the ball on the floor a bit and is comfortable at the high post. Defensively, he can already slide laterally and protect the rim. He’s physically lean and may still be growing, but there’s little doubt that he’ll eventually fill-out his frame and that he’s still relatively young for his grade. He also plays with a high motor and the maturity to show the consistent gains he continues to make all while playing the right way and not dominating the ball."

Spears has overtaken the top spot over the last few months in 247 Sports' rankings and is a top-two prospect among all services. He would certainy be a home-run get in whichever class he ends up in. Let's see if Pope can make a big push for him. These next few weeks will tell us a lot.

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