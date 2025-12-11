Kentucky has found its new defensive coordinator after Brad White's departure

New Kentucky head coach Will Stein is not just active on the recruiting trail, he's trying to put together a staff, too. After bringing in Joe Sloan from LSU as his offensive coordinator, who coached former Heisman quarterback Jayden Daniels, as well as Justin Burke, who coached with him at UTSA just a few years ago before Stein headed to Oregon, Kentucky's new head man has found a new defensive coordinator.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Kentucky has hired Jay Bateman as its new defensive coordinator. This comes after the expected departure of Brad White, who has joined Jon Sumrall's new staff at Florida. Fans should very very excited about Bateman, someone who brings in plenty of valuable experience to the program. Bateman, with plenty of it being within the SEC after having one of the country's top defenses at Texas A&M the last two years. This season in particular, Bateman had his Aggie defense ranked as the best in third-down conversion defense, tied for the best in sacks, and one of the best in tackles for loss as well as passing yards allowed.

Now, Bateman has helped Texas A&M get to the playoff, as they get set to get started in three weeks. Stein must love that championship pedigree, because now, not only is he looking to make a run in the playoff with Oregon, but he has hired another coach with playoff experience and one of the best defenses in college football this season. Along with Texas A&M, Bateman has also had recent coaching stops in North Carolina and Florida, before he headed to College Station and was promoted to the defensive coordinator role with one of the hottest names in the sport in Mike Elko after his impressive run at Duke landed him a top head coaching job in the SEC, a conference that doesn't just hand anyone a coaching job. You've got to have a great resume to coach in the SEC. This season, Bateman's Aggie defense ranked 19th nationally in total defense and 41st in points allowed. That impressive play from his unit is a major reason that the squad has found themselves in the playoff.

Stein has worked tirelessly to assemble a really good staff, and adding two brilliant offensive minds, with one coaching the best offense in college football in 2023 along with a Heisman quarterback, one that has a great past working with tight ends, and now bringing in a defensive mind who helped lead his team to the playoff with a great defense, he certainly seems to know what he's doing in his first head coaching gig so far.