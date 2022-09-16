Kentucky Hopeful to Unveil Rapid WR duo Crowdus and Anthony Against Youngstown State

The departure of Wan'Dale Robinson created some cause for concern in regards to Kentucky's passing game coming into the 2022 season.

Robinson was the recipient of 44 percent of quarterback Will Levis' completions and 29 percent of his touchdowns a year ago. At times it felt like there was tunnel vision between Levis and his receiver, though that worked out in Kentucky's favor more times than not.

He made his way to the NFL, as did the next top WR Josh Ali. All of a sudden, the wide out position was looking sparse, at least in terms of confirmed talent. That notion was quickly wiped away upon the beginning of preseason camp.

Leading the way is Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson, who through two games for the Wildcats, has clearly became a top option for Levis. Alongside him is true freshman and Lexington native Dane Key, who possesses big play possibility, as shown against Florida. Both receivers have seven catches for 136 yards so far this season.

Tagging along on the freshman front is Barion Brown. He has four catches for 43 yards on the year, but even more so than Key, can bust out a big play at any given moment, like this 100-yard kick return to open the second half against Miami.

Throw in Chauncey Magwood, as well as a trio of tight ends, all of whom possess good pass-catching ability, and you have a dangerous core of options for Levis to sling it to on any given play.

But what if there were more options waiting in the wings? And what if those options were faster and more explosive than anyone else on the roster? That's currently the blissful situation the offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello finds himself in.

"We're about to unleash two young dudes that can run as fast as anyone in the country, and I can't wait to put them on the field against Youngstown," Scangarello said on Tuesday. "Wait til you see these two guys run, I mean it just gets better and better, so i'm excited about where we're at."

The duo in question is redshirt freshman Dekel Crowdus Jr and true freshman Jordan Anthony. Crowdus looked to be in the WR mix a season ago, but a knee strain held him out for an extended period of time, negating any progression that would have led to him seeing snaps in his first season in Lexington. He's come along since then, but still found himself on the outside looking in to open the 2022 campaign. His speed is his main weapon, but he still might not be as fast as his counterpart looking to also make his debut this weekend.

Anthony most recently earned a gold medal at the USA Track and Field U20 Championships, when he ran the 200-meter dash in 20.35 seconds. His blistering speed earned him a trip to the World Championships in Colombia, but the freshman opted out and decided to report to Fall camp in Lexington. A decision as bold as that proves just how willing he is to work on his craft as a wide receiver for Kentucky.

Assuming the Wildcats jump out to an early lead against Youngstown State, Big Blue Nation will likely be treated to another pair of lightning-quick wide outs that create yet another dynamic layer to Scangarello's offense.

It's been a good start in the wide receiver room for the Cats, but the best could be yet to come, as Crowdus and Anthony are set to be unveiled this weekend.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.