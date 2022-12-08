Skip to main content

Kentucky Lands Alabama Transfer OL Tanner Bowles

Kentucky will welcome a Bluegrass talent to the Big Blue Wall next season.

Kentucky football has landed its first transfer of the 2022-23 window. 

Former Alabama OL Tanner Bowles announced Thursday on Kentucky Sports Radio that he will be making the jump from Tuscaloosa to Lexington, committing to the Wildcats. 

“After taking a couple of visits and just talking to my family I’ve decided I’m going to be committing to the University of Kentucky,” Bowles told KSR. 

It's a homecoming of sorts for the redshirt senior, as he hails from Glasgow, Ky. 

Standing at 6-foot-5, 293 pounds, Bowles has two years of eligibility left. He has played all across the O-line during his time at Alabama, but could be a replacement at right guard for Tashawn Manning. Bowles appeared in all 12 games for the Crimson Tide this season. 

He was a 4-star prospect (No. 290) in the 2019 class. Standing at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, the first big portal domino has fallen for the Cats. 

You can follow our transfer portal tracker here.

