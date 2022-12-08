Kentucky Lands Alabama Transfer OL Tanner Bowles

Kentucky football has landed its first transfer of the 2022-23 window.

Former Alabama OL Tanner Bowles announced Thursday on Kentucky Sports Radio that he will be making the jump from Tuscaloosa to Lexington, committing to the Wildcats.

“After taking a couple of visits and just talking to my family I’ve decided I’m going to be committing to the University of Kentucky,” Bowles told KSR.

It's a homecoming of sorts for the redshirt senior, as he hails from Glasgow, Ky.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 293 pounds, Bowles has two years of eligibility left. He has played all across the O-line during his time at Alabama, but could be a replacement at right guard for Tashawn Manning. Bowles appeared in all 12 games for the Crimson Tide this season.

He was a 4-star prospect (No. 290) in the 2019 class. Standing at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, the first big portal domino has fallen for the Cats.

You can follow our transfer portal tracker here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.