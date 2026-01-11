Kentucky lands former top-ranked RB recruit from transfer portal

Will Stein and Kentucky football have landed another running back from the transfer portal. After receiving a commitment from Oklahoma's Jovantae Barnes, it was announced on Sunday evening that Texas transfer RB CJ Baxter has committed to Kentucky, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. His first visit was to Lexington, and now, he's a Wildcat a week later.

Baxter has been on Kentucky football's radar since the portal first opened, quickly emerging as one of their top targets. Following his last visit to Indiana this weekend, the former top-ranked running back out of high school has committed to Kentucky. Last season, the SEC standout tailback earned major honors in his freshman season before Texas moved to the SEC. Baxter earned Freshman All-American honors as well as Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2023 after rushing for 659 yards, with an average of 4.8 yards per carry. Then, a season-ending injury sidelined him for his sophomore season, and that led him to playing just eight games this season due to that. As far as eligibility goes, Baxter will have two years remaining. Kentucky had their eyes on Baxter nearly immediately once the portal opened, and now, Will Stein has locked up a running back that has great potential.

It will obviously be worth monitoring how Baxter works his way back from injury, but he could be in for a special season in Lexington if he makes great progress and doesn't miss a beat on the field, in hopes to get back to the high-level production we saw in his freshman season in Austin. What does Baxter bring to the table at running back? Here's his latest scouting report from NFL Draft Buzz: "Baxter's workhorse frame and between-the-tackles running style align well with teams seeking a complementary power runner who can handle short-yardage situations and goal-line carries. His ability to absorb contact while maintaining forward progress makes him particularly valuable in situations where defenses know the run is coming, yet his timed speed provides enough burst to threaten the second level when blocking schemes create opportunities."

Kentucky head coach Will Stein have loaded up on some major talent lately, including on the offensive line and secondary, but it has all been ultimately headlined by new quarterback Kenny Minchey, a transfer from Notre Dame, and now a running back in CJ Baxter who has very high potential as he returns from injury.