Kentucky-Missouri Set For Noon Kick in Columbia

Kentucky football has avoided the 3:30 time slot once again.

The Wildcats' week-10 matchup against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia will kickoff at noon EST, 11 a.m. local time on Nov. 5.

It will be Kentucky's second early road game of the season, as the Wildcats also took on Ole Miss in the morning in Oxford.

The SEC Network will air the divisional matchup.

