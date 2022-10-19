JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Before the start of the season, Kentucky was expected to have one of the deepest running back rooms in the nation.

When healthy, it appeared that offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello would have a quartet of capable backs to pick and choose from, mixing each one into a deep playbook that added an extra couple of layers to the Wildcats offense.

Very quickly, that changed. Ahead of the season-opener against Miami (OH) on Sept. 3, it was announced that star RB Chris Rodriguez would be "unavailable to play." Against the Redhawks, Sam Houston State transfer Ramon Jefferson and junior JuTahn McClain would both leave the game with injuries. Jefferson tore his ACL, meaning he would miss the remainder of the season, while McClain was listed as week-to-week, eventually missing the next two games.

Kavosiey Smoke would hold down the fort as the starter for the first four games of the season, while redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright made occasional appearances as a backup.

After four games, Rodriguez was eventually available to return to the field, taking over his duties as the workhorse in the backfield. Since his arrival, there's been a clear emergence from McClain as the No. 2 RB behind C-Rod.

That was magnified in UK's 27-17 win over Mississippi State. While Rodriguez totaled 30 carries and 196 yards, it was McClain behind him, picking up some big-time yards on the ground and through the air.

He tallied 30 yards on nine attempts, while adding 48 yards on a trio of receptions, one of which went for 31 yards on a wild throw from quarterback Will Levis:

"JuTahn really had a nice game. You guys all probably saw the fact that he can run the ball and catch it, but the play that he and Will made on third down was a big-time play," UK head coach Mark Stoops said on Tuesday.

That type of play is the unique value that McClain brings to the table, separating him from the other players in his position.

"We got the holding call on it, but he still got loose and got some yards-after-catch. I thought it was really good play," Stoops said. "Big play at the moment, got us some big yards."

In five games, the junior has 101 yards on the ground and six catches for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Rodriguez is entering his final form, as advertised by his recent performance against Miss State. Nevertheless, McClain's style is clearly a complimentary one that Stoops and Scangarello should look to utilize more often in the offense down the stretch of the 2022 season.

