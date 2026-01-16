Kentucky picks up commitment from LSU transfer WR

Will Stein and Kentucky football are continuing their hot streak in the transfer portal. After loading up on plenty of top talent at other positions, Kentucky looks to now have some more help at wide receiver. According to CBS Sports, LSU transfer WR Nic Anderson has committed to Kentucky, giving the Wildcats their fourth transfer at that position.

Anderson wasted no time finding his next destination, as he entered the portal on Wednesday before quickly taking a visit to Kentucky on Thursday, then committing to Will Stein and company on Friday afternoon. He is the fourth addition at WR, and the second from within the SEC, the other being Arkansas transfer Ja'Kayden Ferguson. Anderson, a 6-4 WR, had an injury riddled sophomore season at Oklahoma, appearing in just one game due to a quad injury, but had a breakout season the year before as a redshirt freshman in 2023. He totaled 28 receptions for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. Now, an absolute star from the SEC is looking to bounce back after appearing in 10 games last season, missing time due to a car wreck that happened in July, limiting him for much of the year, even when he was able to play.

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Nic Anderson (4) stretches against the Vanderbilt Commodores during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Now, Anderson is heading to Lexington in hopes to get back to producing like he did in 2023, and what better way than in a Will Stein offensive system where there's going to be a lot of points with a high-tempo feel to it. The Wildcats are hoping Anderson gets back to his high-level production, while also making sure he stays healthy for the entire season. As a breakout redshirt freshman, his play earned him an All-Big 12 honorable mention, as well as a finalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

NFL Draft Buzz wrote about his breakout season after it happened: "What makes Anderson's breakout even more impressive were the flashes of dominance scattered throughout his redshirt freshman campaign. He torched Tulsa for 120 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 3 catches, becoming the first Oklahoma freshman to haul in a trio of scores in a single contest. His clutch gene emerged in the Red River Rivalry when he snared the game-winning touchdown with just 15 seconds remaining to stun 5th-ranked Texas. By season's end, Anderson had amassed 798 yards on 31 receptions (25.7 yards per catch) with 100+ yard performances against Central Florida and West Virginia to complement his Tulsa outburst."

Can Anderson return to having that type of production in Lexington for Kentucky football?