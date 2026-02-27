What to know about Vandy since their last matchup with Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to have a completely different result this time around against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Last time out, an embarrassment was put on display, as the Wildcats went on to lose by 25 points to Vandy in Nashville. Since then, Kentucky has gained a lot of lessons, and they aren't trying to let what happened in the first game happen again.

Mark Pope's squad has picked up wins over the likes of Arkansas and Tennessee since that debacle on the road, but they are looking to right the ship in what would be a statement win after losing three of their last four games, two of which to desperate bubble teams. A win over Vandy would mean a lot, because although they are coming off a win, it was, however, against one of the worst teams in the SEC, and Vandy is still one of the top teams in the conference, currently sitting at fifth in the standings.

We know what this game means for Kentucky and how their season has gone since the two teams met earlier this month, but what about the Commodores? They need this one, too. Both the Wildcats and Vanndy are currently 9-6 in the conference and for the 'Dores, they would gain the regular-season sweep and earn the tie-breaker over Kentucky in the SEC standings. As for the Wildcats, they are looking to avoid that dreaded 9 seed, which would have them playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.

Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles (2) looks for a path past Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) during the first half at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the last meeting, Vandy has been a little up-and-down, which is why their record has slipped. Their most-notable recent win was against Texas A&M at home, but they do have losses to Oklahoma, Missouri and Tennessee over the last few weeks. But, don't sleep on them. Kentucky especially shouldn't given how the game went last time. In the previous matchup, star guard Duke Miles was out for Vandy, but he has returned, playing their last two games. Miles is a legit threat, as he has added a real spark off the bench for them in his return to action. He has had two steals in each of his two games back, adding 12 points in the loss to Tennessee and 15 in their last time out against Georgia in a much-needed win.

Vandy is a dangerous home team, as four of their last six wins have come on their home floor, but as for the road, they're known to be shaky. The Commodores do not really have a top-tier road win in the conference, with wins over Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina. Even when. they have played quality SEC teams on the road, they have lost. They also recently lost to Missouri on the road. All of that should be noted, but Vandy is still can be dangerous team, especially given their ability to create turnovers and the offensive firepower they have with players like Tyler Tanner and Tyler Nickel, who combined for 38 points against Kentucky earlier this month. Vandy ranks first in the SEC in turnover percentage, including also being second in blocks. Having Duke Miles back certainly is going to add to that as he gets more acclimated easing his way back.

Kentucky needs this one and they are likely going to have a different mindset heading into the second matchup of the season against Vandy. They know that they can't have the same issues they had last time, because it ended badly. Turnovers were a huge part in the last game for Kentucky against them. Can they take care of the ball and be the aggressor from the start this time around?