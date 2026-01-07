Kentucky picks up commitment from transfer WR

Will Stein and Kentucky football now have a wide receiver from the transfer portal on board. On Wednesday morning, UAB transfer WR Xavier Daisy committed to Kentucky, he announced on social media. Daisy's commitment gives the Wildcats their first wide receiver addition from the transfer portal.

Daisy, a 6-3 receiver, adds much needed size and depth for the Wildcats for next season, and it's no coincidence that it was announced soon after his commitment to Kentucky that WR Cam Miller, who emerged last season, would be entering the transfer portal. Now, Kentucky has their replacement for Miller, bur more importantly now have some size at the position. Daisy was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports, spending the last two seasons at UAB. He made one start in 10 games played as a freshman, before having much more production as a sophomore with 18 catches for 177 yards through the air.

As Kentucky's first transfer WR addition, it didn't take long for the Wildcats to make moves with Daisy, as soon after he announced he would be entering the portal, Will Stein and the Kentucky staff locked him up to be in Lexington next season. The addition isn't necessarily a flashy pick, but it fills the need of size at the wide receiver position, because Daisy is 6-3, and is literally going to be a huge target for new Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey, a transfer from Notre Dame who is the #12 QB in the portal.

The Wildcats are finally on the board in the wide receiver transfer market, with UAB transfer Xavier Daisy, and he certainly will not be the last addition at the position. Check out the list of all Kentucky's transfer portal commitments so far below.

Kentucky football 2026 transfer additions

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey

Oklahoma RB Jovantae Barnes

Baylor OL Coleton Price

Tennessee OL Max Anderson

Alabama OL Olaus Alinen

Arkansas LB Tavion Wallace

LSU DT Ahmad Breaux

Purdue DT Jamarrion Harkless

Gardner-Webb EDGE Antonio O'Berry

Florida DB Aaron Gates

Western Carolina CB Hasaan Sykes