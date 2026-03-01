Kentucky is now among top five in SEC following win against Vandy

After having a rough week where they lost three-straight games in the SEC, the Kentucky Wildcats have now bounced back in a big way with two wins in a row, one on the road to a South Carolina team that is 3-13, however, but they did pick up a big one in convincing fashion against Vandy, 91-77.

Kentucky never let go of the rope and Saturday's win now has them in very good position within the conference just one week away from SEC Tournament time. Just at the start of this past week, the Wildcats were in dangerous territory with the potential of playing on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament, but also leaving the (small) chance of missing the big dance open. But, Tuesday's win over South Carolina locked up a spot in the NCAA Tournament and now, the win over Vandy has Kentucky in a great spot in the conference.

Follwing a big SEC Saturday with a number of games going on, Kentucky has now moved up to 5th in the conference standings. Technically, it is seen as a three-way tie between Missouri, Tennessee and the Wildcats, but that's when the beloved tie-breakers come into play. The Tigers own the head-to-head tie-breaker over both Kentucky and Tennessee, but luckily for the Wildcats, they jump the Vols thanks to their season sweep in the two games against them. That leaves Kentucky sitting at No. 5 in the standings, but it also makes that Missouri loss from early in SEC play all that more frustrating.

Luckily for Kentucky fans, there is even better news that comes from Saturday's results in the conference. Not only does Tennessee move behind Kentucky thanks to tie-breakers after their loss to Alabama, but there is still a chance for the Wildcats to actually end up with a double-bye and get that four seed. What needs to happen? For one, make sure Tennessee doesn't end up one game ahead in the standings with games against South Carolina and Vandy still to come, but mainly, they need Missouri to lose. The Tigers end the season with Oklahoma and Arkansas. If Kentucky can go at least 1-1 in their final two games, Missouri would need to lose both of their final contests. Even if Tennessee splits their two games, Kentucky would own that tie-breaker. Also, Arkansas (3rd place) is now 11-5, which if they continue losing, could even slide the Wildcats into as high as third, as long as they at least notch another win.

Feb 28, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) reacts after a defensive play against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Here are the remaining schedules for all four teams:

No. 3 Arkansas: vs Texas, @ Missouri

No. 4 Missouri: @ Oklahoma, vs Arkansas

No. 5 Kentucky: @ Texas A&M, vs Florida

No. 6 Tennessee: @ South Carolina, vs Vandy

Here's how it could play out. Assuming Kentucky does go 1-1, Kentucky would need Missouri to go 0-2. They would also need Arkansas to lose out. They are ahead of Tennessee right now anyway, so as long as they don’t go 2-0 and Kentucky does end up splitting their final two games, there should be nothing to worry about there. Now, if Kentucky pulls off the 2-0 feat, then they would need both Arkansas and Missouri to lose at least one of their remaining games because even if Tennessee finishes 2-0 as well, it doesn't matter because of that head-to-head tie-breaker, which they also have over the Hogs. The matchup between Missouri and Arkansas could loom large next week for Kentucky.

If Kentucky can at least finish the final week splitting the games against Texas A&M and Florida, it would be huge in terms of giving them a real chance at that double-bye, where they would then begin playing on Friday in Nashville. But, it all depends on how things shake out with Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. Simply put, let's cheer for all three to lose, BBN! It's coming down to the wire...