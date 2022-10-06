Kentucky Possibly Turning to Redshirt Freshman QB Kaiya Sheron to Pilot Offense Against South Carolina

Saturday night could be the opportunity of a lifetime for redshirt freshman quarterback Kaiya Sheron.

Late Wednesday night, Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones reported the news that Kentucky's star quarterback Will Levis is questionable to play this weekend against South Carolina:

KSR went on to report that the QB is "dealing with a lower leg injury" that was suffered last Saturday in the loss to Ole Miss.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said on Monday at his game-week press conference that the Wildcats are "banged up," but Levis' name was never mentioned as one dealing with injury. He of course dealt with an injured finger against the Rebels, but finished the remainder of the game and said that his play wasn't impacted.

Jones' tweet goes on to say that Sheron will get the nod at QB if Levis is unable to go against the Gamecocks.

The Wildcats' depth chart has both Sheron OR Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan listed as the backup, though Sheron's name is listed first, and he did take the final snap in Kentucky's 31-0 win over Youngstown State.

If the worst case scenario strikes and Levis can't play, the No. 13 team in the country will be in the hands of the Somerset, Ky native.

So who is Kaiya Sheron?

Coming out of Somerset High School, the 6-foot-3, 208-pounder was listed as a 3-star recruit and the No. 62 QB in the nation, per 247Sports.

In three years as a starter for Somerset, Sheron threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. He led the Briar Jumpers to a Class-AA State Championship during his junior year in 2019, also being named the Commonwealth Journal Football Player of the Year that season. He was then tabbed the Commonwealth Journal Offensive Player of the Year in his senior campaign.

Following the transfer of former backup QB Beau Allen, the position battle between Sheron and Hogan began.

Back in August, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said this about the QB's:

“They have done a nice job. They have gotten opportunities and a lot of reps. We have provided a chance for them to show they can play and they have done that," he said. "Until you take that red jersey off and play for real, you never know. But if they have to play, I feel comfortable with either one.”

Throughout fall camp, both head coach Mark Stoops and Scangarello didn't give any hints as to who was performing the best out of the young pair. Upon the first official depth chart releasing ahead of the season-opener against Miami (OH), it was Hogan's named placed below Levis'.

Then the second edition was released ahead of Florida, and Sheron's name had made it to the chart, though it was still listed behind Hogan. One week later, the names were flipped, putting the RS freshman as the first man behind Levis, earning him that lone snap to close out the win over the Penguins in week three.

Replacing Levis is something that Stoops, Scangarello or anyone has hoped wouldn't have to happen all season. Levis puts Kentucky's offense on that upper echelon, allowing wide receivers like Tayvion Robinson, Dane Key and Barion Brown to standout. Filling in for him is a near-impossible task.

While Sheron is a pro-style QB, has decent arm talent and is mobile, the Cats clearly won't ask him to do near as much as Levis does with the ball in his hands. All eyes will likely turn to the backfield, calling for a heavy, heavy dose of Chris Rodriguez Jr against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina blitzes more than any other team in the Power Five. Though it hasn't had much success actually getting to the quarterback, mix that in with a shoddy offensive line, and Sheron might be on the run more than he'd like to be in his starting debut.

Nothing is confirmed, however...Levis very well may play on Saturday, putting all of Big Blue Nation at ease. Stoops will speak to the media following Thursday's practice and will likely provide some clarity to the QB situation.

If Levis doesn't see the field, it'll be a sold-out Kroger Field rooting for the Bluegrass kid to lead his team to a win against an SEC rival.

Wildcats Today will have updates on Levis' status in the lead-up to Saturday's contest against South Carolina