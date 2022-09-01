Kentucky Ready for Carrington Valentine's Offseason Work to Pay Off

Junior cornerback Carrington Valentine has become a focal point of Kentucky's defense throughout preseason camp.

The Cincinnati native enters his third season in Lexington with high expectations, as he's been tabbed as the leader of a secondary room that at one point earlier in camp, had more questions than answers.

On Monday, Kentucky's official depth chart was released, pinning Valentine as a top-corner, next to Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith. UK defensive backs coach Chris Collins praised the DB for the work he's put in over the fall:

"He has an extremely high work ethic already. We're being intentional about the work that we're putting in and having a plan. He's been really focused on getting better on areas that he needs to improve on. Excited to see him go out there and have fun and trust his preparation on Saturday," Collins said of Valentine.

"Carrington has always been a vocal person," sophomore nickelback Andru Phillips said. "He's always loud, he's always gonna talk. But the thing is, I think this offseason kind of worked with getting everyone together and focusing on one goal, which is to get out there and win these balls and win games."

Valentine collected 61 tackles and a sack a year ago, which tops all other returning defensive backs on the team. In addition to working harder on the field to improve those numbers, he's also putting in the work off the gridiron.

"He's put a lot of time in the weight room, he's stronger in his lower half so he's stronger at the top of routes. He's worked a lot on his ball skills, he's up early into the film room," defensive coordinator Brad White said.

That time in the weight room has proven to be a game changer, as Valentine has seen multiple positive benefits translate to his work as a cornerback. He's still looking for his first career interception, but that increase in size will only help him land that accomplishment.

"It shows up in the run game, it shows up on top of routes. It won't let the big receivers throw you by, your body lasts longer when you have that weight on you," Valentine said.

Consistency is a major part of fall camp. Practice after practice, workout after workout, it becomes taxing for those who do or don't have the work ethic necessary to succeed.

The Wildcats tout a top strength and conditioning staff, led by Mark Hill, who is entering his sixth season in the role. The staff has helped many of the members of the defensive back room grow across camp, something coach Collins says has been a major confidence booster to his squad.

"It's huge man and we talk to our guys all the time, Coach Edmond and Coach Hill, they do an amazing job with our players in the weight room," Collins said. "But the biggest thing is those guys understand the commitment to it, on a day-in and day-out basis, and it builds confidence."

For Valentine, he's well aware of the questions and criticism surrounding the UK secondary. The Wildcats DB's were picked on at points last season and were unable to adjust to certain styles of offense at points throughout the year.

2022 is a new page, however. talk is just that, and Valentine is prepared to let whatever happens on the field speak for itself. Kentucky faces a talented quarterback in Brett Gabbert out of Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, so the secondary will have a bevy of opportunities to show that things are going to be different this time around.

"At the end of the day, you know, they're gonna say what they're gonna say," Valentine said. "We're just gonna go out there and ball and prove them wrong."