Kentucky Releases Hype Video Ahead of Youngstown State

Kentucky football has dropped its third hype video of the season, this time in advance of the Wildcats' upcoming game against Youngstown State. The Cats are coming off a huge win over Florida in Gainesville, and will look to keep momentum in their favor as they welcome head coach Mark Stoops' hometown team into Kroger Field.

The video includes highlights from UK's wins over Miami (OH) and the Gators, including Dane Key's long touchdown reception and Jordan Wright's one-handed interception in The Swamp.

Here is how you can watch or listen to Kentucky's game against Youngstown State:

How to Watch

Kentucky and Youngstown will open the slate on the SEC Network this weekend as the first of three games on the network. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.