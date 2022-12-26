Kentucky Releases New-Look Depth Chart Ahead of Music City Bowl

Kentucky football has released a new-look depth chart ahead of the Wildcats' Music City Bowl matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes on New Year's Eve:

Plenty of changes have been made since the Cats last took the field in their win over Louisville on Nov. 26.

Most notably, Will Levis won't man the quarterback position. He announced on Dec. 7 that he'll remain with the team, but will prepare for the NFL Draft. With no clear backup on the roster, it was unknown who would go under center on Dec. 31 in Nashville.

That question has still not been answered, as UK listed redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron, true freshman Destin Wade and sophomore transfer Deuce Hogan all with "OR" next to their names, meaning the starting gig is still open.

Rumors have circulated that Wade will get the chance in his hometown, but it was Sheron who started in place of Levis when he was unable to play against South Carolina due to injury.

At running back, leading rusher Chris Rodriguez has also opted out, while backup Kavoisey Smoke, as well as Mike Drennen II have entered the transfer portal. As a result, junior JuTahn McClain — who earned the backup role towards the end of the regular season — will start, with RS freshman La'Vell Wright behind him.

The wide receiver room has been depleted thanks to the portal, but the big trio of Tayvion Robinson, Barion Brown and Dane Key are all listed. The three backups listed are all freshman, in speedsters Dekel Crowdus Jr, Jordan Anthony and Brandon White.

The tight end room is dealing with injuries, as veteran Brenden Bates and freshman sensation Josh Kattus are both not listed. Bates is recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum. RS freshman Jordan Dingle will start, while Izayah Cummings — who was lost in the shuffle during the regular season — is listed as the backup.

Kentucky's offensive and defensive lines remains the same. Super senior Jacquez Jones — who returned against Louisville after missing six games due to injury — is listed as the starter at middle linebacker.

He won't be flanked by fellow veteran DeAndre Square, who appears to be out due to injury. Trevin Wallace is listed as the starter at weakside LB.

There's just one change in the secondary, as junior cornerback Carrington Valentine was the third starter to opt out of the bowl game to prep for the NFL Draft. Sophomore Andru Phillips will step in at CB alongside Keidron Smith.

Other new faces who will collect some playing time as a result of the portal and opt-outs are:

LT Nik Hall

LG Paul Rodriguez

RG Grant Bingham

DE Tomiwa Durojaiye

NG Jamarius Dinkins

CB Jordan Robinson

