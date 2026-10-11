Kentucky soars into the top 15 of the AP Poll rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats picked a historic win against #10 LSU in Kroger Field on Saturday, recreating the magical win over the Tigers back in 2007 when LSU was ranked as the best team in the country. They did so in a thrilling fashion as the defense responded late, a field goal sent things to overtime and Kentucky responds to an LSU touchdown with one of their own and a game-winning two-point conversion.

Now, Kentucky is back into the top 25 and even into the top 15 at that. After the huge 35-34 victory, the Wildcats are now ranked 15th in the country and putting together one of the best resumes in the sport. After two top 10 wins, one of those in dominating fashion on the road, Kentucky is starting to get much more respect and it is paying off in not only just the rankings, but some playoff projections as well. Ahead of Kentucky in the poll is Tennessee, Missouri, UCLA, Utah and Texas Tech rounding out the top 15.

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; A view of Kentucky Wildcats fans seen on the field after the overtime win against the LSU Tigers at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, Will Stein discussed how much it means to him to be able to get it done in front of BBN.

Kentucky’s coach Will Stein came out with players against LSU at Kroger Field Saturday evening. Oct. 10, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There's really not a lot of words right now. I'm pretty shocked -- in shock. Shouldn't say shocked. I'm in shock. We got a really good football team. Really good football team. People count us out. I took a picture of college game this morning. Everybody picked LSU. Keep doing that. I appreciate that. Gives us a lot of fuel, a lot of fire because everybody doubts us, and this is a really tough group that's battled a lot, injuries, a lot of change that's happened since we've gotten here, and so this is a really big moment for our players. Really big moment for our players. They've earned it. This was also for Big Blue Nation. This was for the state of Kentucky for anybody who grew up like me a Wildcat fan. They deserve it. They've put their heart and soul into this just like us."

Now, Kentucky has a chance to add to their historic 5-1 on the road against the Oklahoma Sooners, who just upset #1 Texas with a game-winning field goal and looking to carry that momentum.

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