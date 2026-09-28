Kentucky-South Carolina will be pivotal for both programs for different reasons

Up next, Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats will hit the road for their second road test of the season so far down in Columbia to take on South Carolina. This one will be big games for both programs, but for two very different reasons. After Kentucky upset then #9 Texas A&M on the road, the path ahead is very interesting. For South Carolina, their outlook is much different.

Why are the reasons to need a win different between Kentucky and South Carolina? First off, a win would put Kentucky at 4-1 on the season heading into a home game against #11 LSU in what is going to be an absolutely crazy environment in Kroger Field. But also, South Carolina has not looked great so far this season, so a loss would hurt, especially with the teams you still have left on the schedule. This one could definitely become a swing game like it has been in year's past when we look back at it. Then there's South Carolina, who is looking at this one as a must-win with head coach Shane Beamer on the hot seat after a 2-2 start and losing seven-straight SEC games, including most recently to Alabama in a 49-18 rout. Fans have been booing their own team the last two weeks and if the Gamecocks want to turn their season around, they need a win over Kentucky.

Sep 26, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer observes from the sideline during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously for Kentucky, they would still have many more opportunities on their schedule, but it's the kind of schedule where they need to take advantage of opportunities where they can get it. The environment down in Columbia is going to be wild, but the Gamecocks have struggled this season and Kentucky can take advantage of that. South Carolina has a ton of pressure on them heading into this matchup and the Wildcats need to keep that in mind when they take the field, or they could be in trouble and could lose their fifth-straight game against the Gamecocks.

Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein looks on during the third quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's also worth mentioning that Kentucky has just debuted in the top 25, coming in at #24. They need to come into this game looking to back up that number and play like they deserved it because if they lose, that number beside their name will go away. A win would mean different things for both of these programs, but South Carolina is seeing this one as a legit must-win, while Kentucky can really benefit off of a win and not hurt as much as the Gamecocks from a loss.

Can Kentucky end the Shane Beamer era or does the South Carolina coach have more punches in him? We'll find out on Saturday afternoon.

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