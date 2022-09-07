Kentucky Turns to Kenneth Horsey to Patch Holes in Big Blue Wall

Despite scoring 37 points to open the season, Kentucky wasn't overly satisfied with its performance on offense.

The lingering topic following the win over Miami (OH) was issues revolving around the offensive line. The Big Blue Wall allowed four sacks and helped Wildcat running backs to just 50 net yards on the ground—The second fewest in a single game of the Mark Stoops era.

Following the lackluster showing, Kentucky wasted no time making a change. The left tackle position was won by redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr towards the end of preseason camp, while fellow freshman Jager Burton slotted in at the left guard spot. On Monday, UK's newest depth chart features the return of senior team captain Kenneth Horsey, who moves over from his usual left guard spot to left tackle. Horsey was returning to full health at the end of camp and wasn't listed as a starter for the season-opener.

The return of Horsey at full-health is a welcomed sight for Kentucky, even if it means the O-line has to already shuffle around:

"It's very difficult," Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello said about finding continuity in such a short span of time. "They have to play better, but it wasn't nearly as bad as it maybe felt in some areas. We can improve, there are little things, I can help them with scheme, I can help them with ways in which we handle some stuff. There's a lot to get better at, we can get better, play harder, more physical, we're gonna get it done."

On Monday, Stoops spoke about the O-line changes, saying that the bottom line is he wants the best five player out on the field, even if it means having to shift on a frequent basis. Offensive Line Coach Zach Yenser echoed those thoughts on Tuesday:

"We're gonna try to put the five most consistent guys out there. “It’s always been a conversation if we ever thought we had to move Horsey out there with the experience and both of those other guards playing well, Jager (Burton) and Tashawn (Manning) both playing really well...it’s hard to take both of those guys off the field. And you’re not going to keep Kenneth off the field when he’s healthy. We just feel like it’s the right move right now.”

It's not farfetched to think that Kentucky was going to make a move like this at some point during the season, whether the performance against the Redhawks was good or not. Horsey's leadership seems to be worth the early-season shakeup.

"We need to understand that it's 11 guys that need to be on the same page at the same time and it's the same thing about the offensive line. If three or four guys are doing the right thing and one is doing the wrong thing, bad things will happen," Horsey said. "We just need to make sure that we're locked in our chemistry with each other and making sure that we know exactly where we're going to be and what we need to do."

Horsey has become a staple at left guard for the Wildcats, but he'll now be asked to move over one spot to the left tackle position. It's not the first time he's done so, as he started at tackle in the final game of the 2021 season against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

While it is a different position, the senior isn't too bothered by the move, as he knows he and any of his teammates can move around any part of the Big Blue Wall if necessary.

"There's not really much of a difference, it's just about focusing on your assignment, your technique and what the team requires," Horsey said. “One of the great things about this offense is that either if you’re at tackle, guard or center, our combinations are our combinations."

Saturday's upcoming matchup against the No. 12 Florida Gators will be a homecoming of sorts for Horsey, who hails from Sanford, Florida. There will be a bevy of support for the team captain, though he's remained focused on the task at hand—defeating Florida for the second time in his collegiate career.

"We're confident in our team, but we're mostly confident in our preparation. Coach Stoops says it all the time, confidence comes from preparation," he said. "When you have good practice habits, good film study habits, when you're working hard in the classroom and the weight room, all those hybrids transfer over to the field."

Saturday's matchup between Kentucky and Florida is set to kickoff on 7 p.m. EST on Sept. 10 and will air on ESPN.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

