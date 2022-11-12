Skip to main content

Live Updates, Game Score, Notes: No. 24 Kentucky-Vanderbilt

Live updates as the Wildcats look to take down the Commodores in Lexington

It's a cold and wet afternoon here in Lexington as the No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3 SEC) look to take down the struggling Vanderbilt Commodores (3-6, 0-5) in front of a desolate crowd. 

Wildcats Today will have all your live coverage right here as the Cats look to build some momentum in the final three games of the regular season. You can also follow along with Lead Editor Hunter Shelton on Twitter here

ACTIVE SCORE: 0-0

FIRST QUARTER 

Vandy Drive One: Holding on the first play of the game for the Commodores.

PRE-GAME INFORMATION 

Kentucky wins the coin toss, defers to the second half.

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square is out for the second week in a row after getting hurt against Tennessee in Knoxville. Trevin Wallace once again steps into the starting role. Running back JuTahn McClain is back and active, however. 

Full injury report for Kentucky here.

For the Commodores, starting quarterback AJ Swann is out. Mike Wright will start in his place. Vandy has a smaller unit in Lexington, as the flu has made its way around the roster throughout the week. 

Kentucky is looking for its seventh consecutive win over Vanderbilt. Mark Stoops is 7-2 against the Dores as UK head coach.

