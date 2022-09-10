Live Updates: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

Kentucky and Florida are set to square off in what is the biggest SEC matchup of the season thus far. The 20th-ranked Wildcats closed as 5.5-point underdogs on the road against the No. 12 Gators. Wildcats Today will have live updates from a sold-out Swamp at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium available in this thread:

Active Score: Kentucky 0, Florida 3

First Quarter

Kentucky Drive Two (10:03):

Florida Drive Two (11:42): Florida takes over at its own 48. Richardson hits a wide-open Ricky Pearsall for a big gain. Florida is attacking Carrington Valentine early. Jacquez Jones with a big tackle on third down to force a field goal attempt. Florida kicker Adam Mihalek nails a 39-yarder for the first points of the day.

Kentucky Drive One: Kentucky opens on its own 16-yard line. Smoke gets one yard on the first offensive play of the game. Levis tries to run up the middle on second but is caught up by his own O-line. The Cats try a screen on 3rd and long to Barion Brown, nothing doing. Three-and-out for UK.

Florida Drive One: Florida returns the opening kick to the 18-yard line. Nay'Qaun Wright carries the first play of the game for five yards. Richardson's first pass of the game is complete to Justin Shorter for 16 yards. Richardson with two overthrows, Florida punts away to UK.

Pre-Game

Kentucky wins the toss, defers to the second half.

Kentucky is still without star running back Chris Rodriguez, as well as backup RB's Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain. Kavosiey Smoke remains the starter in the backfield, while La'Vell Wright takes over as the primary backup.

Outside linebacker Jordan Wright was cleared to play on Thursday and will play against the Gators.

Kentucky's entire injury and unavailability report can be found here.

