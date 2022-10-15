Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 22 Kentucky-No. 16 Mississippi State

No. 22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC) looks to end a two-game skid, hosting No. 16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) under the lights in Lexington. We've got all your score, game note and injury updates live from Kroger Field.

ACTIVE SCORE: 0-0

FIRST QUARTER

Kentucky Drive Two: UK starts at its own 17. Pitch to Rodriguez goes for no gain.

Miss State Drive Two: Will Rogers completes a pass, but wouldn't you know it, there's a holding call on the Bulldogs.

1st and 20, Rogers completes to Jo'Quavious Marks for six yards. Next pass from Rogers is incomplete.

3rd down, CB Carrington Valentine sacks Rogers. Miss State punts. Kentucky WR Brown takes the punt back to the endzone for a score...but there's a penalty flag thrown. Block in the back on UK, no score.

Kentucky Drive One: RB Chris Rodriguez takes the first offensive snap of the game for two yards. Rodriguez takes the next play for seven more, taking a big hit on the way. 3rd down, right back to C-Rod, who moves the chains.

False start makes it 1st and 15. JuTahn McClain takes his first rush of the game for no gain. Next play, Levis' first pass is incomplete to Barion Brown. Levis is hit as he throws on 3rd down, completes to McClain, who makes it 4th and 1.

Kentucky goes for it in their own territory, Rodriguez bursts through the Miss State defense for a gain of eight. Cats at midfield.

Rodriguez goes again on 1st down, gets nine yards. Levis checks down to Chauncey Magwood on the next play, but UK is called for holding. Kavosiey Smoke takes the next snap, runs out right, but again, UK is called for holding.

2nd and 17, Levis overthrows Jordan Dingle on a slant route.

FUMBLE: Levis completes to Rashaan Lewis, who loses the ball trying to get to the first down marker. Miss State takes over. Brutally long, penalty filled drive ends with zero points for Kentucky.

Miss State Drive One: Back-to-back offsides penalties give Miss State a 1st down before it runs a play.

RB Dillon Johnson takes his first rush to the left for a gain of 16. Johnson drops a pass on the next play. QB Will Rogers goes right back to Johnson, but LB Jordan Wright stops the play for a loss of five.

3rd and 15, Good pressure on 3rd down, Rogers' pass is incomplete. Kentucky's defense holds on the first drive of the night. Bulldogs to punt from their own 41.

PRE-GAME INFORMATION

Mississippi State wins the toss, elects to receive.

Kentucky is without its top wide receiver Tayvion Robinson and its top linebacker Jacquez Jones against the Bulldogs. Quarterback Will Levis and right tackle Jeremy Flax are back, however.

For a full injury report, click here.

The Wildcats have won three straight over Miss State at home. Mark Stoops and Mike Leach are 1-1 against one-another as head coaches at their respective schools. The Bulldogs enter tonight on a three-game winning streak, while the Cats have dropped two in a row.