Look: No. 8 Kentucky Rocking Familiar Look on Saturday Night Against NIU

The No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats will sport a familiar look on Saturday night, as they welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies to Kroger Field.

Defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine is pictured wearing a blue helmet, blue jersey and white pants:

Kentucky has worn this combination twice this season, first in its 37-13 win over Miami (OH) to open the season, then again last weekend in its 31-0 shutout of Youngstown State.

The UK football twitter account released a hype video for Saturday's contest, which you can find here.

For how you can watch and listen to Saturday's game if you're unable to attend, click here.

Northern Illinois is Kentucky's final non-Power-Five opponent of the season. The Wildcats will hit the road for the second time next weekend, heading to Oxford to take on Ole Miss in an SEC cross-division class.

Kickoff between the 3-0 Wildcats and the 1-2 Huskies is set for 7 p.m. EST.

