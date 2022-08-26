Skip to main content

Mark Schlabach Predicts Kentucky to Win Nine Games, Finish Second in SEC East

It's still prediction time around the college football world, as the 2022 season will officially commence tomorrow with the kickoff of Western Kentucky versus Austin Peay.

For Kentucky, many predictions are being made about head coach Mark Stoops' squad ahead of his 10th season in charge, both good and bad. Behind an improved offense and veteran leadership, the Wildcats have a chance to fully cement themselves in the college football landscape this year.

ESPN Senior Writer Mark Schlabach released his college football Power Five conference predictions for the upcoming season on Friday, and he sees another strong year in Kentucky's future. 

Schlabach predicts that the Wildcats will finish 2022 with a 9-3 record, going 5-3 in SEC play, placing them second in the SEC East. In front of UK is of course the Georgia Bulldogs, whom Schlabach thinks will finish the regular season undefeated. 

Just behind Kentucky in his rankings is Tennessee, followed by South Carolina. Schlabach doesn't provide any reasoning for his placement of the Cats, though he likely does believe they will win one of three games against Florida, Ole Miss or Tennessee. 

You can find Schlabach's entire Power Five predictions here

While a 9-3 season would be considered a success, it may not be up to the newfound higher standards of Big Blue Nation, as UK is coming off of a 10-win season, its second in the last four years. Nine wins would likely once again place Kentucky in New Year's Bowl territory, however. 

Kentucky opens the season on Sept. 3, taking on the Miami (Ohio) Redhawks at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Wildcats are currently projected as 17.5-point favorites, though they opened with heavier odds to win. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be viewed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. 

