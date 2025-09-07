Mark Stoops 'certainly' will consider playing Cutter Boley after loss to Ole Miss
Kentucky may be heading to backup quarterback Cutter Boley sooner than expected. After Zach Calzada left Kentucky's game against Ole Miss late in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats were down a touchdown, the Wildcats shifted their eyes to promising backup quarterback Cutter Boley, who many fans are backing to take over the starting job already.
Boley entered the game for just one drive, completing 1-3 of his passes on the drive, the one completion going for 38 yards. After that, Kentucky faced a three-and-out, which happened multiple times throughout the game in critical moments, with some drives seeing consescutive three-and-outs. Once Boley was sacked on fourth down, Kentucky's hopes of tying up the game late were drained. It wasn't necessarily Boley's fault he was in the position he was in, though, because the offense really struggled to find rhythm against an Ole Miss offense capable of huge chunk plays at any moment.
Now, after Saturday's frustrating loss with an offense that was ugly for much of the game aside from just a couple of drives, Mark Stoops is open to a change at quarterback, regardless of what Calzada's status is in regards to his shoulder injury.
"Yeah, certainly. Let's just look at it the way it is. I mean, he's banged up, I don't know to what extent (yet) but I would think he would more than likely miss Monday or Tuesday, I would think. But, I want to see Cutter, yeah. I want to see him."
Mark Stoops detailed what can be done in the passing game to help Kentucky's offense get to where it needs to be. It starts with being much more efficient.
"You knew that the the pass rush was going to improve the try and harass Zach (Calzada) and whoever was in at quarterback and they did that. But we still had some time. I felt like the timing of some of that, there were some throws that were there. I feel like our vision has to be better at quarterbacking and get get the ball out of his hands. ...There were some opportunities there. We gotta be more efficient."
Calzada didn't play an "awful" game necessarily, but the passing game throughout the game, including his play, was very inconsistent and lacked flow after they were hoping to get things on the right track before hitting the field to play Ole Miss.
Now, Kentucky could have a different quarterback under center very soon one that should be very familiar withthe offense taking reps in practice since last season.