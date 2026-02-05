Interesting notes from Kentucky's win over Oklahoma

Kentucky basketball was back in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night as they took on the Oklahoma Sooners, a team that has started out 1-8 in SEC play, but have given some notable teams in the conference a good scare. This one was essentially all Kentucky, but in the final minutes, Oklahoma made a run that cut it to single-digits for the first time since the first half.

With 3:14 left in the game, Oklahoma went on an 8-0 run to quickly make the game interesting. That was until Kentucky responded with a 8-0 run of its own, taking the game from an eight-point contest to a 16-point game. From there, the Wildcats went on to leave Rupp Arena with a win. Despite the win being against one of the worst teams in the conference, there are still some very interesting notes that came about in the win.

Postgame notes from Kentucky vs. Oklahoma

Feb 4, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope yells to his players during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Kentucky's 94 points scored against Oklahoma marks a new season high for the Wildcats against an SEC opponent this season. But, that wasn't the only season-high feat that the team acheived as a whole. They also made 12 three-pointers, which is their most against a conference opponent this season. Then comes the players notes and it all starts with a very incredible stat. This is the first Kentucky team to have seven different players to score at least 20 points in a game in the same season since 2017-18.

Now for the player notes and it all starts with the man of the hour, Brandon Garrison, who had a career-night for the Wildcats in the win. Not only was his 20 points the most in a Kentucky uniform, but his double-double of those points go along with 11 rebounds was his first as a Wildcat and second of his entire college career. Garrison had a huge night for the Wildcats. Collin Chandler also tied his career high of 18 points in Wednesday's win.

But then, there is Otega Oweh, who just continues to be on absolute hot-streak over the last two months. Fresh off of a season-high 24 points against Arkansas, Oweh put up the same amount of points when the Wildcats faced Oklahoma. He has scored in double figures in all 23 games this season. This was also his 16th 20-point game at Kentucky against SEC opponents, the second-most of any Wildcat since 1996-97. Not only that, but he put up his 23rd 20-point game as a Wildcat, moving him to sixth-most at Kentucky since 1996-97. He is also the first Wildcat since at least 2004-05 to score at least 24 points in three consecutive games against the same SEC opponent.

A pretty major night for a couple of Wildcats who put up some big numbers in the win over Oklahoma.