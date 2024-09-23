Mark Stoops says Ole Miss will be "a great challenge" for Kentucky this Saturday
Following a feel-good blowout win over the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday, Kentucky will have their hands full this Saturday as they head on the road to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Much like the last couple of years, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have an explosive offense that puts up a ton of points.
Through their first four games, Ole Miss has scored a total of 220 points. On top of their high-scoring offense, the Rebels also have an impressive defense to go along with that. They have only allowed their opponents to score 22 points through those first four games. Mark Stoops is really impressed with the numbers Ole Miss has put up so far this season, but it's worth noting Kentucky will be Ole Miss' first SEC opponent this season. The Rebels are heading into Saturday ranked as the No. 5 team in the country, and Stoops says it will be "a great challenge" for the Wildcats.
"A great challenge. Going down and playing Ole Miss, a very good football team, which I think everybody knows. Second opportunity to play two top-fives and they deserve it. Lane (Kiffin) has done a remarkable job with this team. Everyone talks about the offense, and the tempo, and the explosive plays, which is well deserved being the number one offense in the country – 670 yards per game, 422 passing, 248 rushing. So really amazing, eye-popping statistics. They really do a great job with Lane and Charlie Wies Jr. Their whole offensive staff is remarkable, they’re a very good football team offensively. They’ve got the big jump as you can tell with Pete Golding, defensively Pete being in the second year, and what they’ve done with recruiting in general, and what they’ve done in the portal they really built an unbelievable football team."- Mark Stoops on Ole Miss
Stoops talked in-depth more about the explosiveness and up-tempo style of Ole Miss' offense, which he says will "put a lot of stress on you" as a defense. He also expanded on the Rebels defense, who seem to be up to par with the impressiveness of the offense. The Kentucky head coach cited "length" as one of the strengths of Ole Miss' defense.
“They have a lot of guys. They have length up front, and they have length in the secondary, they have length just across the board. ...They’re strong, along with a tough scheme. Defensively, Pete (Golding) is really good, really solid, you’re going to have to earn every yard you get against them because they’re just always dialed in. They have the bodies defensively up front. Obviously, Walter Nolen is a different type of dude, he’s special, he’s a first-round guy and then all their other guys are very, very good players with good length.”- Mark Stoops on Ole Miss' defense
The Wildcats will certainly have their hands full on Saturday, and rightfully so, with an Ole Miss team that has looked the part of a top 5 team in the country. Kentucky looks to be up for that challenge. The two will face off on Saturday at noon ET in Oxford at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.