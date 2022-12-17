NC State QB Transfer, Kentucky Target Devin Leary Visiting Auburn

Kentucky isn't the only team in the Southeastern Conference thats looking to nab NC State quarterback Devin Leary from the transfer portal.

After visiting Lexington this week, Leary will now take a trip down to the Plains to visit the Auburn Tigers this weekend.

Auburn had its fair share of QB struggles in 2022, rotating between multiple play-callers at the start of the year, eventually landing on the young, dual-threat Robby Ashford. While he is someone that could slot in nicely to new head coach Hugh Freeze's offense, a player the caliber of Leary is game-changing.

The Tigers were also expected to host prized transfer QB Grayson McCall from Coastal Carolina this weekend, but a report from On3's Auburn Live now says otherwise, meaning Leary will now be the biggest transfer portal piece visiting town for AU.

Across five seasons in Raleigh, Leary compiled 6,807 passing yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has also ran for five scores as a member of the Wolfpack from 2018-22.

After redshirting in 2018, he became the first freshman to start for NC State at QB since 2010.

In 2020, Leary's season was cut short in the fourth game of the season, as he suffered a broken fibula. He would rehab and come back better than ever in 2021, breaking out by throwing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns (program record) and five interceptions, leading NC State to a 9-3 record.

Leary was touted as an NFL Draft prospect coming into this season, but injuries would again hamper his season. On Oct. 8, he went down with a torn pectoral on his throwing side. Reports have since stated that he should be back to throwing at some point in March.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of Sicklerville, New Jersey was a 4-star prospect and the No. 16 pro-style QB in the 2018 class, per 247Sports Composite.

Kentucky is seemingly pushing hard for the NC state transfer, but it won't be as easy with a program the stature of Auburn's in the mix.

