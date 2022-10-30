Skip to main content

Opening Betting line Has Kentucky as Slight Favorite on Road Against Missouri

The Wildcats are hardly favorites entering game-week against Missouri

While Kentucky has fallen outside of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, the Wildcats are still favorites for its upcoming road matchup at Missouri. 

UK opened as a 2.5-point favorite over the Tigers, per the Action Network. Missouri will welcome the No. 24 Cats to Faurot Field fresh off its biggest win of the season, as it stunned then-No. 25 South Carolina 23-10 on the road. 

ESPN's matchup predictor is giving Kentucky the slightest of edges, saying it has a 50.6 percent chance to win on the road. Both teams are averaging 23.9 points-per-game entering week 10. 

Both teams will enter the matchup 5-3 against the spread. The Tigers have covered the spread in four of their last five games. Mizzou will look to extend its winning streak to three games, while the Cats will look to avoid their second losing streak of the season. 

