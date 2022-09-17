Players to Watch: No. 9 Kentucky-Youngstown State

Following a big-time road win in The Swamp over the Florida Gators, No. 9 Kentucky is back home as it looks for a 3-0 start to its 2022 campaign. Standing in the Wildcats' way is the Youngstown State Penguins out of the FCS. UK head coach Mark Stoops hails from Youngstown, but isn't letting his homecoming of sorts getting in the way of the task at hand. Ahead of today's contest, here are some players to watch as the Wildcats look to showcase some new faces:

Dekel Crowdus

The Frederick Douglass High School product's name popped up on the depth chart this week at wide receiver, and there's plans to get the redshirt freshman involved in the offense today. Crowdus is a speedy, dynamic route-runner that can burn any defensive back that stands in his way. Big Blue Nation will likely get a taste of that today

Jordan Anthony

Possibly the only man quicker than Crowdus on Kentucky's roster is Jordan Anthony. He most recently earned a gold medal at the USA Track and Field U20 Championships, when he ran the 200-meter dash in 20.35 seconds. His blistering speed earned him a trip to the World Championships in Colombia, but the freshman opted out and decided to report to Fall camp in Lexington. Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said on Tuesday that he was ready to "unleash" both Anthony and Crowdus this afternoon

Kiyaunta Goodwin

With Kentucky's offensive line drawing questions through two weeks, offensive line coach Zach Yenser will hope to get some new looks in the trenches against Youngstown. The biggest name that fans should hope to see slot in on the left side is freshman Kiyaunta Goodwin. The highly-touted prospect didn't earn a starting gig throughout fall camp, but the Big Blue Wall seems to be fluid, and an impressive performance from Goodwin today could earn him more looks in higher-leverage spots down the road.

Josh Kattus

The tight end room is as stacked as it gets for UK, but freshman Josh Kattus might be the one to make some noise in the second half today. In the beginning of camp, Kattus earned praise from both Stoops and Scangarello, and was tabbed as an aggravator to the defense in practice. With there being so much experience in front of him on the depth chart, he's been waiting in the wings. BBN will likely get a look at what the Cincinnati native brings to the table today.

Youth in the Secondary

If the Wildcats are able to roll out the backups early enough, look out for extended snaps for these young players in the secondary:

Alex Afari Jr

Zion Childress

Maxwell Hairston

