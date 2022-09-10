Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Florida

The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make an early-season statement as they head into The Swamp for a date with No. 12 Florida. The Gators enter the game as a 5.5-point favorite following their monumental season-opening win over then No. 7 Utah. It's Will Levis against Anthony Richardson, Mark Stoops against Billy Napier, and the Wildcats against a raucous crowd inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Ahead of tonight's contest, here are some Wildcats to keep an eye on that could make a real impact against the Gators.

Kenneth Horsey

The biggest change on the depth chart following Kentucky's season-opener came on the offensive line, as team captain Kenneth Horsey officially took over the left tackle position for redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr. Next to Horsey at left guard remains another freshman in Jager Burton, so the left side of the O-line will play a vital role in the Wildcats building any sort of run game against the Gators. Horsey provides a veteran leadership that should bring some value to the Big Blue Wall.

La'Vell Wright

With both Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain not in the picture at running back at the moment, Kentucky turns to redshirt freshman La'Vell Wright to take secondary snaps behind starting RB Kavosiey Smoke. Wright got some looks at the end of the Miami (OH) game, and Mark Stoops said he was pleased with what he saw from the youngster throughout practice this week. Smoke won't be able to do it all in the backfield, so Wright's number will surely be called a fair-few times on Saturday.

Jordan Wright / J.J. Weaver

Jordan Wright was cleared to play against the Gators on Thursday, adding yet another vital playmaker to UK's linebacker core. Wright has surely been chomping at the bit and will look to provide a dynamic performance in Gainesville to spark the start of his super senior season. As for fellow outside linebacker J.J. Weaver, he was hurt in Kentucky's win over UF last season, so the junior will look to make a statement against the team he was sidelined against a year ago. He said on Wednesday after practice that the Gators were getting a "fresh" version of himself.

The Secondary

Anthony Richardson provides a heap of issues for any defense. Kentucky's secondary is going to have to stay on top of its game, as the Florida QB tries to dazzle through the air and on the feet. There will be some tough assignments for the likes of cornerbacks Carrington Valentine and Keidron Smith, but the Wildcats DB room has appeared up for the challenge. If the UF offense begins to roll, it could be a long night for Kentucky.

Octavious Oxendine

Oxendine had a somewhat quiet performance last Saturday against Miami, getting just two assists on tackles. He and Deone Walker will look to make Richardson as uncomfortable as possible in the pocket and force scrambles at the most un-opportune times for the Florida offense. It's a tough task recording sacks and TFL's in an environment like The Swamp, but a bullying performance would be a welcomed sight for Defensive Coordinator Brad White and Co.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

