Report: Junior Defensive Lineman Justin Rogers Entering Transfer Portal

After a couple weeks of silence, Kentucky football is potentially losing another player to the transfer portal.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports is reporting that junior defensive lineman Justin Rogers has filed the paperwork to enter the portal after three seasons in Lexington:

Rogers was rated as a 5-star and the No. 10 prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals, coming out of Oak Park High School in Michigan. He would play in seven games for UK in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, totaling nine tackles.

He would then start four games while playing in all 13 in 2021, collecting 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Rogers blossomed in the 2022 campaign as a junior, manning the starting nose guard position all season, where he had 35 tackles, 1.5 TFL and 0.5 sacks.

It was rumored that heading to the NFL draft was a possibility for the 6-foot-3, 332-pounder, but Rogers will instead test the waters of the transfer portal. The writing may have been on the wall, as he was ominous on Twitter during the portal window, perhaps suggesting an exit may have been possible:

Rogers becomes the 12th player from UK to enter the portal.

Transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.