Report: Kentucky "Preparing for Kaiya Sheron" to Start at QB Against South Carolina

There appears to be less and less optimism surrounding Will Levis playing for Kentucky tonight.

ESPN's Pete Thamel provided a report on the Star QB this morning on College GameDay:

"Less optimism around Will Levis," Thamel said. "He has a serious case of turf toe. They're preparing for Kaiya Sheron to be the starter. He has not thrown a pass in his college career."

Late Wednesday night, Kentucky Sports Radio's Matt Jones reported the news that Kentucky's star quarterback is questionable to play this weekend against South Carolina:

KSR went on to report that the QB is "dealing with a lower leg injury" that was suffered last Saturday in the loss to Ole Miss.

UK head coach Mark Stoops had this to say when asked about Levis' status on Thursday:

"I have no news...my policy is always if somebody's out, i'll tell you...I don't have anybody out. If I had somebody out i'd tell you."

If the worst case scenario strikes and Levis can't play, the No. 13 team in the country will be in the hands of the Somerset, Ky native, Sheron.

Coming out of Somerset High School, the 6-foot-3, 208-pounder was listed as a 3-star recruit and the No. 62 QB in the nation, per 247Sports.

In three years as a starter for Somerset, Sheron threw for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns. He led the Briar Jumpers to a Class-AA State Championship during his junior year in 2019, also being named the Commonwealth Journal Football Player of the Year that season. He was then tabbed the Commonwealth Journal Offensive Player of the Year in his senior campaign.

Replacing Levis is something that Stoops, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello or anyone has hoped wouldn't have to happen all season. Levis puts Kentucky's offense on that upper echelon, allowing wide receivers like Tayvion Robinson, Dane Key and Barion Brown to standout. Filling in for him is a near-impossible task.

While Sheron is a pro-style QB, has decent arm talent and is mobile, the Cats clearly won't ask him to do near as much as Levis does with the ball in his hands. All eyes will likely turn to the backfield, calling for a heavy, heavy dose of Chris Rodriguez Jr against the Gamecocks.

South Carolina blitzes more than any other team in the Power Five. Though it hasn't had much success actually getting to the quarterback, mix that in with a shoddy offensive line, and Sheron might be on the run more than he'd like to be in his starting debut.

Wildcats Today will have updates on Levis' status in the lead-up to tonight's contest against South Carolina