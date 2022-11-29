Rich Scangarello OUT as Kentucky Offensive Coordinator

After just one season, Kentucky has parted ways with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

The change comes following a disappointing season offensively for Kentucky, in which the Wildcats averaged just 22.1 points-per game. UK failed to reach the 40-point mark in all 12 games this season, while never scoring more than 27 points in an SEC game. LEX 18 was the first to report the firing.

Scangarello joined the Kentucky staff following the departure of Liam Coen, who was also in Lexington for just one season, leaving to become the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL. Scangarello was the quarterbacks coach of the San Fransisco 49ers in 2021 and has been a coach at the collegiate or professional level since 1998.

Issues began for the Wildcat offense in the eyes of Scangarello during the week three 31-0 win over Youngstown State on Sept. 17.

"Honestly, I was disappointed with the way we came out today, i'm disappointed in myself as a football coach, i'm disappointed in the offensive staff, i'm disappointed in the players. We talked about taking things on the right way, being detailed, I just didn't think it was good enough today at all," he said. "The pre-snap penalties are completely unacceptable...turning it over...lack of regard for the ball will not be a problem here as along as I'm a coach."

Things would never get better statistically, as Kentucky would fail to reach that 31-point mark for the remainder of the season.

A boiling point would be reached in the eyes of many on Nov. 12, when the Wildcats suffered a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt in Lexington. Following the defeat, head coach Mark Stoops was asked about the potential of making in-season coaching changes, to which he responded no.

Freshman wide receiver Dekel Crowdus Jr voiced his complaints when speaking to the media on the following Tuesday:

“I would have to say the play-calling, because we were down in the red zone and just couldn’t get it,” he said when asked about struggles scoring in the red zone. “That’s pretty much all I can say.”

Less than 24 hours ago, Stoops had this to say about potential coaching staff changes:

“I’m working through it. I have great respect for our coaches and the work that they put in," Stoops said. "It’s entertainment to a lot of folks, but it’s real life to us. I have great respect for all of our staff so I just want to hold that tight for a moment. I’m not prepared to release any information on that at this point.”

While there was never any concrete certainty that a move would be made, Scangarello' firing doesn't come as a surprise. He is the second coach to be fired in as many days, as running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator John Settle was let go on Monday.

Kentucky will now be on the hunt for its fourth offensive coordinator in as many years.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.