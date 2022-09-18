Rich Scangarello Severely Disappointed in UK's Offensive Performance Against Youngstown State

In the span of two weeks, Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello has expressed both the thrill and agony of coaching football.

After the Wildcats' win over Florida a week ago in The Swamp, the OC was over the moon with how his offense responded in the second half, earning a gritty win over a rival in a hostile environment.

On the Tuesday leading up to UK's game against Youngstown, Scangarello spoke further on what coaching means to him, and just how much fun he's had during his short span in Lexington thus far:

"Honestly, I feel like I was put on this planet to teach, it's just my subject is football," Scangarello said. "I love it, i'm passionate about it, the game has slowed down for me, i've been around some incredibly good mentors that taught me a lot, and i'm applying that now. I just enjoy it, i've had more fun coaching here the last couple months than I remember having, ever."

Fast forward to his media scrum following Kentucky's 31-0 win over the Penguins at home, which included three turnovers, four fumbles and a fair share of penalties...there was a much different tone to Scangarello's voice:

"Honestly, I was disappointed with the way we came out today, i'm disappointed in myself as a football coach, i'm disappointed in the offensive staff, i'm disappointed in the players. We talked about taking things on the right way, being detailed, I just didn't think it was good enough today at all," he said. "The pre-snap penalties are completely unacceptable...turning it over...lack of regard for the ball will not be a problem here as along as I'm a coach."

While the offense totaled 31 points, the offensive action was far from clean. UK's first three drives finished punt-punt-interception. Will Levis was firing the football to wide open receivers, but there was no end product early on, as the Cats failed to score in the first quarter.

The offensive line allowed four sacks to Youngstown State along with a heap of pre-snap issues. Starting right guard Tashawn Manning did not play, while right tackle Jeremy Flax left for a portion of the first half with an injury. The Big Blue Wall wasn't able to find that second gear that it had late in the game against the Gators in Gainesville.

“We can make all the excuses we want, but the reality is we have to block ’em better, we gotta call better plays and we gotta do a better job. It’s not just the line. We had two great runs and we false started in the second half that would’ve been big runs,” Scangarello said.

In fall camp, the Kentucky OC made it very clear that if you aren't throwing blocks on the field, you aren't seeing the field. After Saturday's extensive fumbling issues, add it to the list of deal breakers for grabbing playing time as a Wildcat on offense.

"You either take care of the ball or you don’t play," he said. You get lined up, you don’t jump offsides. It’s that simple. We’re going to get it fixed. We have to be better than that. It’s on us as coaches.”

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.