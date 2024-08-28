Someone pulled an awful prank on Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis on draft night
Will Levis is set to be the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans this year, and he is in for a massive sophomore season. The Titans brought in a new coaching staff, including Brian Callahan as the head coach. Callahan was the OC for the Bengals and is a big reason why Joe Burrow has been so great in the NFL. Titans fans are hoping the team will see this same success with the duo of Callahan and Levis.
The Titans made some offseason splash deals, bringing in offensive players like Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, and Tyler Boyd, who should all help Levis have a great year.
Levis was recently on the Bussin' With The Boys Podcast with hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, who were both NFL players. Levis discussed how, on his draft night, he was projected to go in the first round but slipped into the second. At pick 29 someone called Levis, so he assumed it was a GM getting ready to draft him, but instead, it was a prank call. He talked about how he still has this number saved, and someday, he will find out who it was.
This is an excellent story from Levis, but that night was tough for him and his family as he was projected to go early but slipped, and he was in person at the daft. Levis is doing just fine, though, as he is set to have a big season for the Titans, where he will lock himself in as one of the young stars of the NFL.