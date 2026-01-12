SI

Mike McDaniel Has Four Head Coach Interviews Lined Up This Week

The former Dolphins coach has drawn interest from across the league.

Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is set to interview with four NFL teams this week.
Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is set to interview with four NFL teams this week. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
The Dolphins fired coach Mike McDaniel less than a week ago, and he’s already become one of the hottest candidates for a few of the head coaching positions open across the league.

There’s been eight head coach firings this season, including McDaniel in Miami, and he already lined up interviews with four of those teams for this week. McDaniel is set to meet with the Browns, Ravens, Falcons and Titans, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Additionally, McDaniel is scheduled to meet with the Lions for their open offensive coordinator position. There’s a good chance McDaniel will be on the NFL sidelines again next season.

Cleveland may get the first swing at interviewing McDaniel as their meeting is set for Monday, the team announced on social media. He previously worked for the Browns in 2014 as their wide receivers coach.

The other team McDaniel previously worked for out of these options is the Falcons. He was an offensive assistant from 2015-16, a time in which Matt Ryan, the newly elected president of football in Atlanta, won NFL MVP and went to the Super Bowl. McDaniel could potentially still have good relations down in Atlanta.

McDaniel, of course, is competing amongst other strong candidates for all of these jobs. There’s no guarantee that he will earn any of the roles this cycle, but the teams are definitely interested in bringing the quirky coach to their staff.

