Ex-Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury Has Drawn Interest From Two NFL Teams for HC Position
The Commanders fired their offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury on Tuesday after two seasons in Washington. Since then, the former Cardinals head coach has already drawn interest from a couple NFL teams with head coaching openings.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday, the Ravens and the Titans have requested interviews with Kingsbury for their head coaching positions. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirmed that Kingsbury will do these two interviews in person. Baltimore shockingly fired John Harbaugh on Tuesday, while Tennessee fired Brian Callahan during the season.
There are eight total coaching positions open across the NFL right now. We’ll see if Kingsbury garners interest from any of the other six.
If one of these interviews result in him getting hired as a head coach, then it would be Kingsbury’s second stint as an NFL HC. He previously led the Cardinals from 2019–22, posting a 28–37 overall record there. He was fired after the ‘22 season.
Kingsbury had a successful first season as the Commanders’ OC in 2024, as he helped coach the team to a 12–5 record and NFC championship appearance. He worked closely with quarterback Jayden Daniels in his two seasons in Washington.
Kingsbury will have a lot of competition for both the Titans and Ravens jobs as the two teams already put in various requests to speak to multiple candidates this week and in the coming weeks. Coaches who are still in the playoffs cannot speak with other teams for positions until their current team is eliminated. Since Kingsbury was fired from Washington, he is allowed to speak to teams whenever.