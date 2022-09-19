Stoops Disappointed in Lack of Discipline, Detail in Win Over Youngstown State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was indifferent regarding his team's 31-0 win over Youngstown State in his post-game press conference on Saturday.

Two days later, he's much more displeased with his offense after having some time to reflect and watch the tape:

"After reviewing the film and coming in here, you know really kind of disappointed and a little unhappy with so many undisciplined plays that we had from the past week," Stoops said in his game-week press conference on Monday.

Undisciplined is one word you could use to describe the bulk of miscues that stymied momentum on a consistent basis for Kentucky. The Cats finished with 10 penalties worth 75 yards against the Penguins. Add in four fumbles and two interceptions totaling three turnovers, and you get a so-so day in the office against an FCS opponent, as well as a not-so happy head coach.

"Offensively, there's some things we've got to get ironed out. It just felt like it was a person here, a person there, just undisciplined play. And, you know, anytime you have 10 penalties, three turnovers, four fumbles, and you do that at home...it just shows you that attention to detail was not there," Stoops said.

The lack of detail is surprising, considering the same Kentucky team just went down to The Swamp and defeated then-No. 12 Florida with just a pair of penalties over the span of 60 loud minutes.

Whether it was just a bad day at the office for one or two key players, an underestimation of Youngstown State or something in-between, Stoops isn't inclined to justify what went wrong when there wasn't anything that should've gone wrong in the first place.

"It's a matter of getting everybody on the same page. Again, it's not a matter of are we able to do it or you know, we're talented enough to do it. There's no excuses. We just got to play better. We've got to be more disciplined and again, the attention to detail, the little things," Stoops said.

The highlights of "the little things" comes down to blocking and knowing assignments. The offensive line has drawn a majority of the blame when it comes to the occasional falter on that side of the football, but it's not all on the Big Blue Wall. Stoops had this to say about the tight end room:

"There's, you know, some good things that they are doing but again, I think they're too inconsistent as well. I think they can be a really strong point for us and, and I don't think they're as strong at the point of attack as they can be as well in the run game, they can help us and and do more," he said. "As a group. They've done some good things, but just like most of our team, we can be better."

As for the wide receivers, blocking has been a focal point even for offensive Rich Scangarello upon his arrival to Lexington. If the message hasn't been sent clear enough beforehand, Stoops put a stamp on it Monday:

"They're gonna learn (to block,) or they won't be catching passes."

Through the air, quarterback Will Levis has thrown four interceptions in three games. It's a plausible cause for concern if the picks stay at a frequent rate over the season, but Stoops doesn't point the finger to his QB as much as he does the entirety of the offense surrounding him.

I think it's not just (Levis) I mean, and I'm not bailing him out, but but on the interceptions and some of that, we need to play better around him," Stoops said. "Some guys need to step up and play more precisely. Hold the young wideouts accountable, all the little things, continue to grow, because it only takes one guy. You've heard the frustration of me talking about a guy here, guy there. Well, that's all it takes, you need everybody on the same page. That's why this is the ultimate team sport. You have to have everybody on the same page or it's not gonna work."

The No. 8 Wildcats will take a much closer look at the building blocks around them this week in practice, as they attempt to recapture the hard-nosed girt and glory they came across in the second half against the Gators.

Northern Illinois will provide a tougher challenge than Youngstown did over the weekend. There should be plenty of time to iron out the offensive issues against the Huskies, but there's a big-time SEC tilt in Oxford against Ole Miss waiting in the wings that presents itself as the Wildcats' next giant wall to hurdle.

Vaught Hemingway Stadium and over 60,000 screaming Rebels fans will be much less forgiving to false starts and missed blocks.

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, news and more as No. 8 Kentucky prepares to take on Northern Illinois this Saturday at Kroger Field.

