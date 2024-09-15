Takeaways from Kentucky's close loss to Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats had a battle on their hands Saturday night against the Georgia Bulldogs. A defensive battle throughout the game, Kentucky played very well on that end of the field. In good position for the entire game, the Wildcats were right there with Georgia, before ultimately falling short 13-12.
It was a wild ending, as Kentucky still had a chance down just 1-point with under 5 minutes to go, but elected to punt on 4th and 7. Then, the Wildcats held Georgia on their last drive and had a chance to win it on the very last play. With 9 seconds left, Kentucky couldn't complete their last play of the game, losing to the Bulldogs. There are a lot of fans questioning whether Kentucky should have punted on the 4th and 7 that could have helped Kentucky get the win and continue their offensive drive if they managed to convert.
There are many positives to takeaway from Saturday night's close loss to Georgia for the Wildcats. Let's get into it. First, Kentucky's defense was the story of the night. Led by defensive back Max Hairston, it was a defensive game that was very entertaining. Despite not having a sack, the Kentucky defense was still putting plenty of pressure on Georgia's offense. The group totaled 28 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and 3 pass breakups. Childress led the unit with a couple of big plays, including a pick-six that was overturned as an incomplete pass. He had 6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. Kentucky's 13 points allowed marked as the fewest against the Bulldogs since 1995.
Another takeaway was Kentucky's improvement on offensive line. After a disaster of a performance the week before. the offensive line showed up big on Saturday against Georgia. Penalties were not an issue for the Big Blue Wall against the Bulldogs, as their discipline was on point. The Wildcats only committed 4 penalties for 45 yards, while Georgia gave up 9 penalties for a total of 85 yards. Plus, those penalties also include those on the defensive side.
It was a defense-heavy game, but that was a very entertaining one with such little points scored. Safe to say, Kentucky came to play when a lot of people had their doubts. The Wildcats took a tough defeat though, coming up just short of upsetting No. 1 Georgia.