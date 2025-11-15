Takeaways from Kentucky's dominant victory over Tennessee Tech
The Kentucky Wildcats were once again back in Kroger Field on Saturday, taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after getting back-to-back much needed wins as they keep fighting to become bowl eligible after starting the season 2-5. The Wildcats got their third win in a row with ease on Saturday afternoon on Senior Day against the Golden Eagles, who came into Lexington 10-0 on the season, one of the best teams in FCS. Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 42-10.
Let's take a look at some takeaways from Kentucky's victory over Tennessee Tech.
Kentucky found the perfect balance on offense
Kentucky's offense was clicking on all cylinders on Saturday afternoon, as they moved the ball very efficiently, as the Wildcats totaled 468 yards of offense. Mark Stoops noted the offensive improvements after their win last weekend against Florida, and that's exactly what they did, also noting the continued chemistry between offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and the offense. “I think our players, we’ve been talking about it, are continuing to play with the great effort that they play with, but the execution has been better," Stoops said on his call-in show Monday.
The Wildcats were very efficient, as Cutter Boley threw for 236 yards on 18-21 completions. He certainly had his favorite target on Saturday, too, finding Kendrick Law, as he totaled 11 catches for 124 yards, both of which career-highs. What really made the offense efficient was the balance they played with, which Stoops has been preaching they keep finding. Kentucky had 207 yards on the ground, as Seth McGowan had his best game as a Wildcat, totaling 72 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, all of which were in the first half. Dante Dowdell had 87 yards, including a touchdown.
Kentucky limited Tennessee Tech's offensive abilities
The Wildcats once again were top-notch on the defensive side of the ball. After Brad White's unit was embarrassed against Tennessee three weeks ago, where the Vols just non-stop attacked Kentucky's secondary, they have responded with three-straight impressive showings. Kentucky held Auburn to three points, Florida to just 7 in a blowout, and then responded with another blowout over an undefeated FCS squad in Tennessee Tech. The Wildcats really limited the Golden Eagles' abilities on offense, as they weren't able to find much success other than quarterback scrambles and the running game in general. The Wildcats allowed just 121 passing yards on the day. Their dual-threat quarterback totaled 44 yards on the ground of the team's 144 yards on the ground against the Wildcats, as he has led the team numerous times this season on the ground, but it wasn't enough to give Kentucky any sort of scare.
Up next, Kentucky continues their quest towards bowl eligibility as they hit the road to Nashville to take on Vandy. If the Wildcats win one of their final two remaining games against the Commodores and Louisville, both on the road, the Wildcats will become bowl eligible in what would be an amazing accomplishment after struggling for half of the season.