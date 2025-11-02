Takeaways from Kentucky's first SEC win of the season on the road at Auburn
The Kentucky Wildcats traveled to the plains to take on Auburn on Saturday in a very pivitol game for both teams as both coaches have been on the hot seat and were really needing to pick up a victory. This game featured two teams where one was 1-4 in the SEC and the other was winless in the conference. There wasn't much offense on Saturday night in Alabama, as it seemed like a punt fest throughout the game. It was a clash of two defenses, and Kentucky came out on top.
Let's take a look at some takeaways from what was a massive game for the Kentucky program as a whole as the defense helps secure Kentucky's first SEC win of the season and snapping a 10-game conference losing streak.
Kentucky's pass rush was elite once again
As has been the theme for a number of games this season, Kentucky's front-seven absolutely came to play against the Tigers. Kentucky's defense came in allowing 34 points per game in SEC play, thanks to a vulnerable secondary, but it was the pass rush that took control on Saturday and allowed just three points to Auburn, which was in the first half. Kentucky's defense totaled 7 sacks, causing Auburn to lose 49 yards off them. The defense also allowed Auburn to convert just 6-16 on third down, including 1-3 on fourth down.
Kentucky's pass rush was on point all game, but getting to the quarterback a few times on the last drive of the game in key situations was the cherry on top. After their worst performance of the season against Tennessee, the defense got back to what they do best, and that's rushing the quarterback.
Both offenses struggled to get going
It was a defensive battle for sure, as both defenses were having their best game, but the same couldn't be said for the offenses. It was a scoreless first quarter, including a total of six punts in the first half, it was tied at 3 at halftime and ended the game with 13 total punts. The second half, Cutter Boley was able to find a little bit more of a rhythm, as Kentucky's offense was able to do just better than Auburn's to help separate themselves. Both offenses rarely got past midfield, especially in the first half, but Kentucky's performed just enough to get the win.
It was truly a defensive masterpiece, and Brad White's unit came out victorious in a massive, massive game for the Kentucky program, giving them their first SEC win of the season, no matter how pretty it was offensively. Next up, the Wildcats welcome the 3-5 Florida Gators into Kroger Field next Saturday night. Can the Cats string together some wins?