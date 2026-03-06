Three reasons the Kentucky Wildcats will beat the #5 Florida Gators

A massive game is coming up on Saturday in Rupp Arena when the Kentucky Wildcats host the Florida Gators for the final of two regular-season meetings between these teams. In the first meeting in the Swamp the Wildcats lost 92-83, but Big Blue Nation left this game feeling like the Wildcats would be able to take down the Gators in Rupp Arena.

Over the last few weeks, the Wildcats have played incredibly inconsistent basketball, so it is difficult to preview this game knowing the outcome depends on which Kentucky team shows up. If the right team shows up, the Wildcats can win, but if the team we saw in the midweek shows up, this will likely be a blowout.

Let’s take a look at three things the Kentucky Wildcats will have to do if they want to beat the defending National Champions.

Three reasons Kentucky will beat #5 Florida

Kentucky slows the Gators' sharpshooting guards

In the first meeting, BBN was concerned with guarding the Gators in the paint but weren’t all that concerned with the shooting of the guards. Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar both got hot from three, combining to go 9-18. Knowing slowing the bigs of Florida is next to impossible if the guards get hot as well, this team is unbeatable. Kentucky’s guards need to stay out on defense, or these two Gators will get hot from three once again.

The three-headed goat all play well

In the first matchup between these teams, Collin Chandler got hot from three going 5-7, and ended up scoring 18 points, but Denzel Aberdeen and Otega Oweh didn’t have their best showings. Aberdeen had 19 points but on 8-21 shooting, which isn’t great. Oweh only scored 13 points on 4-14 shooting. If Kentucky is going to win, these three will all have to play well. Senior night for Oweh and Aberdeen will hopefully give Kentucky a boost.

Kentucky takes care of the basketball

Kentucky turned the ball over 14 times, which turned into 25 Gator points when these teams played on Valentine's Day. Turnovers have been a massive issue for Kentucky of late and if they are tomorrow the Wildcats will lose. The guards and bigs need to make smart decisions with the basketball and make the easy play. If Kentucky limits the turnovers to single digits, it will give Kentucky a real shot to pull off the upset. BBN doesn't have a lot of confidence that the Wildcats will take care of the ball.