The injury report for Kentucky vs LSU has been released

Kentucky is getting really banged up. Last week, it was a lengthy injury report, specifically at linebacker, and this week is more of the same. Against South Carolina, a number of guys were out, such as the now ineligible Alex Afari, Tavion Wallace, and Grant Grayton. At linebacker, Kentucky was very thin and once again, they are going to be thin this week.

On Tuesday, Will Stein hinted at some bad news coming on the initial injury report Wednesday night. “We’ve dealt with some injuries as of late that aren’t, hopefully, season-ending, but that will show up on the injury report (Wednesday) as definitely questionable for this next game, with the potential, too, to be out.” The head coach also talked about Kentucky's 'scary' situation at linebacker with the depth recently taking a hit. "I mean, Grant (Godfrey) battled, Bo (Barnes) battled. Shoot, we put Devin Smith in on the last play. ...So yeah, it’s scary. There’s no doubt about it. And we’re practicing other people, you know, guys that are down the line because there’s really nobody left, and we’ve got to find a way."

This week on the injury report, Kentucky will be without Alex Afari, as expected, along with Tavion Wallace again as well as Grant Grayton and Antwan Smith at linebacker, and Jaden Smith at defensive back. Good news? Wide receiver DJ Miller, who missed Kentucky's last game against South Carolina, is now probable to play against the Tigers on Saturday.

Kentucky-LSU Availability Report | SEC

Will Stein hinted at this coming, so nothing was surprising on this week's depth chart. Kentucky is getting very thin at linebacker, and guys are really going to have to step up on Saturday.

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