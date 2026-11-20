The Tennessee Volunteers enter Week 12 of the college football season as the No. 9-ranked team in the College Football Playoff, meaning if they can win their final two regular-season games, they'll be in contention for the National Championship. Their final game of the season will be an extremely winnable one against Vanderbilt, but first they have to get past an extremely tough challenge in the LSU Tigers this Saturday.

LSU is out of the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they've had some impressive wins this season, making them a tough out for the Volunteers.

If you're looking to bet on this game, you're in the right place. Let's dive into a few of my favorite wagers for this marquee SEC showdown.

LSU vs. Tennessee Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tennessee -110 vs. LSU

DeSean Bishop 125+ Rushing Yards (+112)

Braylon Staley Anytime Touchdown (+230)

Tennessee -110 vs. LSU

I'm going to take Tennessee in a coin-flip spot on its home field. The Volunteers will run into trouble against an elite run-stopping defense, as they've shown they struggle to move the ball through the air. Luckily for them, the LSU defense is 57th in opponent EPA per rush and 41st in opponent rush success rate.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense is elite, ranking fifth in opponent EPA per play. They should have no problem stopping an LSU offense that hasn't been able to score more than 21 points in each of its last two games.

I'll bet on Tennessee to win at home.

DeSean Bishop 125+ Rushing Yards (+112)

DeSean Bishop should be poised for a big game against an LSU defense that has struggled to stop the run at times. Not only is it the smart strategy for Tennessee, but it plays right into what the Volunteers want to do offensively. That's going to lead to an even higher number of carries for their star running back, who has reached 125+ yards on the ground in four games already this season. I hope he has a good breakfast on Saturday morning, because he's about to be put to work.

Braylon Staley Anytime Touchdown (+230)

If Tennessee scores any touchdowns through the air in this game, I'm willing to bet it's Braylon Staley who's on the receiving end of it. He may not have as many yards as Mike Matthews, but he has one more reception for a team-leading 40. His shiftiness makes him a great target in short-yardage situations, so I'm surprised to see he only has two touchdowns this season. He's in a great spot to score a third on Saturday.

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