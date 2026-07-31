The national media isn't high on Will Stein and Kentucky but BBN shouldn't worry

The Kentucky football program has a new head coach, and he is ready to lead his team into battle here in a few weeks. Kentucky hired Stein this offseason, and the offensive guru is ready to take on a head coaching role in the SEC. At SEC Media Days, Coach Stein did an excellent job of selling himself and his program. His answer about himself being the reason this is going to work really turned heads in a positive way.

Kentucky fans have been very happy with the job Stein has done so far in Lexington in all aspects of being a head coach. He did a good job quickly putting a roster together via the portal and retaining important players. Stein is also doing a really good job recruiting high school players, which has BBN excited about the future of this program.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all of the good Stein has done in his short time in Lexington, the college football community doesn’t seem to have a lot of belief in his team for the upcoming season. Some Kentucky fans are frustrated by the lack of media love that this team is receiving, and I get it. But at the same time, this is exactly what I expected.

Let’s be honest with ourselves here this team has a ton of question marks surrounding it. A lot of those question marks are not knowing about a lot of these players, plus having a lot of talent with injury histories. A lot of these factors are why the national media isn’t talking much about this team. Most ranking lists have the Wildcats ranked 14th, 15th, or 16th in the SEC.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of these lists also have quarterback Kenny Minchey ranked near the bottom of the SEC when it comes to QB rankings. The reality here for Kentucky is simple; no one knows what this team is going to be, so it is hard to rank them very high. This is why Big Blue Nation should not be one bit worried about where the Wildcats are in these preseason rankings.

Coach Stein knows that this is a season where he has to go out there and prove it if the Wildcats are going to be higher in these rankings next year. Fans enjoy debating rankings and all of that fun stuff, but knowing the situation for Kentucky, this is a year not to worry about it and let Stein go out and show the world what he has.

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