Toledo presents a unique challenge for Kentucky in Week 1
It's not often you see Kentucky take on an intriguing preseason favorite in the MAC to begin the season. That's the case for the Wildcats this season, as the Toledo Rockets will be no "cupcake" team. Mark Stoops knows the pressure his squad will be up against this season, and they'll get a good challenge to start the season.
The public seems to have the same narrative, as the point spread just continues to shrink, as Kentucky is now a 7.5 point favorite over Toledo. The spread started at Kentucky -12.5, now has shrunk over the summer. The public bettors seem to believe in what Toledo can be this season. Mark Stoops talked about what the Rockets will bring to Kroger Field on Saturday.
"Head Coach) Jason Candle has been extremely consistent. He and his staff have been there together for a long time. They are definitely a worthy opponent. Last year, with two ‘Power Four’ victories, beating a tough Mississippi State team. I know how hard it is to go into that environment and win, and they obviously played extremely well. And then, beating Pitt in the bowl game, and you could see how resilient they are, six overtime win against Pitt, quite impressive."
Stoops also recalled Kentucky's game against Toledo in 2019, where the Wildcats were down 14-7, having to grind out the first half tying it up before pulling away in the second half. He expects that same challenge on Saturday.
"I think we were really hitting on all cylinders early and this game was very difficult. We were down 14 to 7, ended up going into halftime tied 14 to 14, got a big turnover to start the third quarter and kind of pulled away. Very difficult, tough game, and we expect that again. It’s a team that’s predicted to finish first in the MAC, believe they are receiving already 13 or 14 AP Top 25 votes. They are a team you have to beat. They will not beat themselves. They are very sound, they are very well coached, and we are excited about that opportunity."
The head coach knows for his team to change the narrative about them, they will have to play well to open the season. Fans will be walking on eggshells Saturday, very cautious about how the Wildcats will perform. Stoops knows how important opening the season will be.
"For our team, we’ve been working hard. You’ve heard me talk about it, I am proud of this team and the work we’ve done to get to this point. It is time to go tee it up. I’m glad game week is here, and we have to go play some good football. If we want to change the narrative, then we have go play well. Our performance will dictate what is said about us, and it’s time to tee it up and go play."
Will the Wildcats change the early perception of them on Saturday and put together a well-played game? Kentucky fans seem to be anxious to see it happen, especially considering how tough Kentucky's schedule is, the Wildcats can't afford a Week 1 loss.