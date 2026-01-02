Will Stein and the Kentucky football staff are working hard to find a replacement for Cutter Boley, who entered the transfer portal when it opened at midnight on Friday. After being mentioned in the mix for TCU transfer quarterback Josh Hoover, who is one of the top quarterbacks in the portal. But, now things a really moving fast for the top-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal, Arizona State's Sam Leavitt.

After it was reported on Friday morning that Kentucky would be in the mix for Hoover, the #1 quarterback in the portal, things began to move quickly as talk of Kentucky and Leavitt started to heat up, especially since he entered the portal with a "do not contact tag," according to On3. Not just because of that, though. Kentucky transfer quarterback Cutter Boley is gaining momentum with Arizona State. Now, Leavitt will be making his way to Lexington for a visit, according to Cats Illustrated, as he and Texas standout running back transfer CJ Baxter headline a big list of visitors for Kentucky football coming up.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That is a major development, as talks linking Kentucky to Leavitt are only growing stronger. How is the former Arizona State signal-caller as a player? NFL Draft Buzz compares him to the likes of NFL star Josh Allen: "Leavitt slots perfectly into modern spread concepts emphasizing pre-snap motion and designed rollouts. His ability to create magic outside structure mirrors Josh Allen's early career development path, though without that elite wingspan. Picture him orchestrating Ben Johnson's Lions offense, where quick decisions and precise ball placement would amplify his strengths while minimizing durability concerns. Teams running heavy play-action schemes will appreciate his ability to sell fakes while maintaining downfield vision."

Last season, the Arizona State star played just seven games after dealing with a foot injury that required season-ending surgery on Oct. 31. But, the season before that he led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff after having a terrific season. Kentucky was immediately linked to Leavitt once the portal opened, and now, the friction between the two sides only continues to grow. The buzz, followed by a "do not contact" tag, then a visit? Maybe it's all coming together for Stein and Kentucky.

Leavitt would obviously be a massive get for WIll Stein in his first season at Kentucky, and with him and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan both having an excellent track record with quarterbacks, there's no telling what they could do with a guy like Leavitt under center in Lexington.